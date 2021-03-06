Smackdown Video Highlights; Natalya, Tamina Put Division on Notice

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks may be WrestleMania opponents, and Banks may be the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, but at WWE Fastlane, they'll be teammates, taking on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Another tag team on Smackdown finds that to be unfair. Natalya and Tamina went full Karen last night, complaining to WWE management about not being given a tag team title shot at Fastlane. In a post-show interview with Alyse Ashton after Smackdown, the women put the WWE Women's Tag Team Division on notice.

Alyse Ashton: Natalya, Tamina, you asked for a camera crew? Tamina: You're damn right we asked for a camera crew! Natalya: Tamina. I've got this. Alyse, this is a carefully prepared statement. You see, Tamina and I know where we came from. We understand that our family, they're full of legends, greatness. We understand our roots, our history. But the hardest part about being generational kids is not being like our family, but being somebody that our family wouldn't like, and we are not using that as a crutch anymore. You see, Tamina and I went from being reliable to undeniable, and we are not following the directive anymore, Alyse. We are the directive now. Tamina: All these words are for the whole women's tag team division. Natalya: Consider them warned.

Sure, but we have just one question: what women's tag team division?

