Smartypants Returns To Dropout For Second Season

Dropout confirmed this past week that Smartypants will return for a second season, with new episodes every other Thursday starting in March

Dropout confirmed this past week that their original show Smartypants will be back for a second season, with new episodes starting up this March. You may recall this being one of the standout new shows from last year, as comedians gathered in a small library to give PowerPoint presentations on some of the silliest subjects you've ever heard, all while taking questions from others in the audience. We have more info about the show below, as Season Two is set to premiere on March 6, with episodes dropping every other Thursday.

Smartypants

It's time to get smart the dumb way. Join Rekha Shankar and the members of the Smartypants Society as they ask life's most outrageous questions. Smartypants will feature a variety of entertainers from the comedy space, as host Rekha Shankar welcomes guests to share their bold ideas, controversial takes, and unhinged theories in a series of presentations that will change everything you thought you knew about the world. Inspired by the trend of PowerPoint parties, Smartypants invites viewers to a secret meeting of the Smartypants Society, where the most esteemed, inquisitive, and unhinged "academics" in comedy ask the questions society is too afraid to ask, like "What is the happiest birthdate?" and "Do vegetables really exist?" Guests this season include Hank Green, Lily Du, Cameron Esposito, Ify Nwadiwe, Vinny Thomas, Katie Marovitch, Jordan Myrick, Siobhan Thompson, Chris Grace, Isabella Roland, Anna Garcia, Demi Adejuyigbe, and more.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

