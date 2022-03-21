Smiling Friends, Archive 81 & More Join Britt's TV Corner Binge Update

The world of streaming can be an intense and chaotic marketplace of choices for anyone, pick a new show to watch or go with re-watching that one specific season of a favorite of yours. With either one, your choice is valid, but sometimes a recommendation can open up a whole new series that can find itself on your shelf of favorites. At times while streaming certain shows, I'll admit I can be a fickle b*tch as I stop or start them often. However, I wanted to share five specific shows that I think deserve a lot more attention than they've received and luckily they're ones that had my eyes glued to the screen. From Adult Swim's Smiling Friends and Netflix's Archive 81 to Hulu's Shrill and more, I have some recommendations that might just find their way to your screens sooner rather than later.

Enjoy and don't blame me when a weekend quickly passes you by as you engulf these fantastic shows (with official network overviews included for some extra details):

Archive 81 (Netflix):

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Shrill (Hulu):

Shrill, a comedy series starring Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix):

Get ready to experience the art of darkness in ways you've never imagined with baker and artist, Christine McConnell, as she welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home, every episode she bakes, sculpts and sews to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

Buzzfeed Unsolved: True Crime (Hulu/YouTube):

Conspiracy theory enthusiast Ryan deep-dives into mysteries surrounding notorious unsolved crimes, in order to convince his dubious friend Shane that, sometimes, the evidence isn't always as it seems.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim/HBO Max):

Smiling Friends Inc. is a small company whose main purpose is to bring happiness and make people smile. The series follows the day-to-day lives and misadventures of its representatives, the lazy, cynical Charlie, and the cheerful, optimistic Pim, as they try to cheer up and comfort the troubled people who call their company's hotline. They receive seemingly simple requests but the jobs turn out to be more complicated than they seem, making it difficult to bring happiness to the world.