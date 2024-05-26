Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends Season 2 Ep. 4 Previews: Charlie The Vampire Slayer?
Check out two new sneak previews for Michael Cusack's and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4: "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?"
Based on what we've seen so far, this weekend's episode of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends has a whole lot going on. Based on the overview, "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" is "the scariest episode of any cartoon that's ever been created," so you can only imagine how everything is going to tie together. Not only does it look like Mr. Boss is heading to the alter, but we have drunk Charlie making a pitch for his new best bud, Jombo, to join the team. Now, we have two more pieces to the puzzle – but we might be even more confused than we were before. First up, Allan drops off Charlie the Vampire Slayer (???) and Pim before heading out for his appointment with Dr. Monster in a scene that feels off all away around. Things don't get less creepy in the second clip, with Allan, Charlie, and Pim realizing that having a huge eye hanging around isn't the best way to talk in private…
Here's a look at two social media teasers for tonight's episode, "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" – followed by a sneak preview/promo from the fine folks over at Adult Swim UK and a revisit of some very cool Smiling Friends stuff from this past April:
Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day
Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: