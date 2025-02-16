Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Adam Sandler Offers Heartfelt Musical Tribute to SNL History

SNL 50: Adam Sandler offered a humorous and heartfelt musical tribute to SNL's history during NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

NBC's Saturday Night Live gave us an emotional musical moment during SNL50: The Anniversary Special that we didn't see coming – and we have Adam Sandler to thank for that. We knew that we were in for something special when none other than Jack Nicholson appeared to introduce Sandler – and it wasn't long before Sandler was hitting everyone's hearts. "Everyone in this room has something in common. All of our lives were changed by the show," Sandler shared at one point during a performance that touched upon the generations of comedians who've come through the doors of Studio 8H over the years – like how every cast believes that they're the best when – as Sandler puts it – "we know that the first cast was the best."

But along with the touching references and in-house jokes, Sandler also honored just some of the comedians who've graced the states over the past half-century. "We got four years of Eddie Murphy, eight years of Will Forte, five years of Jan Hooks and Gilda [Radner], six of Victoria [Jackson], 11 of [Michael] Che, three years of Melanie Hutsell, Michael McKean crushed it in two. One of Billy Crystal, six of Dennis Miller, eight of [Phil] Hartman, the glue," Sandler sang, adding, "Six years of our boy [Chris] Farley, five of our buddy Norm [Macdonald]." Here's a look at how the humorous and heartfelt moment:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!