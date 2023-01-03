Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Scene: Cassie/Buck Exchange Gets Tense

In about 24 hours, ABC's Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails will be heading back to our screens for the first of the season's final three episodes. And based on the overviews that were released before 2022 turned into 2023, things don't look to be quieting down any time soon. But just in case you need a little reminding of just how deadly intense things have gotten, look no further than the following clip released earlier today. It's rare to find a show that can make coffee and pie look this deadly dangerous since Twin Peaks, but Cassie (Bunbury) and Buck (Rex Linn) doing a pretty damn good job. Especially when we're also reminded of what's at stake… and who.

Here's a tease of what's to come, with ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails returning on Wednesday, January 4th:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 11 "Super Foxes": When Gigi (Rosanna Arquette) finds herself at the mercy of a twisted local family, Jenny (Winnick) and Cassie (Bunbury) work to intervene, but a twisted game threatens everything. Elsewhere, Sunny (McEntire) and Paige (Madalyn Horcher) each come to a shocking realization about Buck (Rex Linn), and Beau (Ackles) puts it all on the line for his family in an episode written by Christine Roum & Ryan O'Nan.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 12 "Are You Mad?": Jenny, Cassie, and Beau uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, but before justice can be served, chaos breaks out. Avery's (Henry Ian Cusick) involvement with Tonya's (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) crime family escalates to a standoff; Emily (Cree Cicchino) and Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) are put in grave danger, and despite her recent revelations, Sunny's family ties continue to pull apart. As Cassie, Jenny, and Beau work to clean up the mess, the killer is still on the loose, ensuring no one is safe.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 13 "That Old Feeling": With Denise and Emily's lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love?

Though it's clear that there are strong levels of interest in play between Beau and Jenny before the midseason break, series writer & executive producer Elwood Reid explains that the road to getting the two together (if that's the plan) needs to be one that's traveled at a realistic pace with respect to the characters- especially Ackles's Beau. "This has been something we've talked a lot about in the writers' room. I think the modus is to go right to giving the audience what they want. But one of the things that made Beau a really interesting character was the fact that he still did love his wife. He went through a pretty dark time in his life back in Houston with this event with his ex-partner. He failed at his job, [and] he failed in his marriage; that's something Beau was still trying to unwind a little bit," he explained during an interview with TV Insider.

And then there's the matter of the "barriers" that the two are facing, along with how the remainder of the season could change things. "[Beau] also has feelings for Jenny, but he's a boss, and they work together, and he's a gentleman. There are these weird barriers that both of them have, and it's been really fun through the season to put things in front of them. But you're gonna get some resolution in the back half of the season with that and also with Beau's future in Montana — because, remember, he was only there temporarily, and he followed his wife and his daughter up there. There's gonna be some stuff around his wife and his daughter involving our big storyline with Sunny and Buck that's gonna come as a surprise and throw our team into real turmoil," Reid shared, dropping an interesting tease or two at the end there regarding the rest of this season of Big Sky: Deadly Trails.