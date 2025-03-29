Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Cold Open: Pete Hegseth Just Can't Get the Hang of Group Chats

SNL 50: During tonight's cold open, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Andrew Dismukes) keeps having problems with group chats.

NBC's Saturday Night Live resumed its milestone 50th season tonight with Mikey Madison (Anora) and musical guest Morgan Wallen. – so what did we have waiting for us in terms of the returning cold open sketch? Of course, they were going to tackle POtuS Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Andrew Dismukes) divulging in a Signal group chat the timing and weapons descriptions of a planned attack against the Houthis in Yemen – one that also included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg – who would go on to publish his account of the messages. The sketch starts off with three young women (Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, and Madison) in a chat together before Hegseth makes his presence known. From there, we get jokes about Hegseth's drinking, VP JD Vance's (Bowen Yang) pointless and unwelcome trip to Greenland, and an appearance by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) – before everyone realizes that someone let Goldberg (Mikey Day) into this group chat, too. Oh, and keep a listen for a great Matt Gaetz-related exchange between Hegseth and Madison's character.

Here's a look at the cold open sketch from tonight's return episode:

Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and the girls in the Signal chat pic.twitter.com/m9mXxxSAZI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!