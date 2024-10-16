Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Michael Keaton's (Almost) Ready to Get into the Ring (VIDEO)

Host Michael Keaton might be ready to enter the SNL ring, but we're not sure that he's "properly dressed" for the occasion... just saying.

NBC's Saturday Night Live rolls on with its milestone 50th season, with this weekend bringing the fourth new show in a row (with a break the following week, leading into another live show just three days before the U.S. POTUS elections). With Michael Keaton set to host and Billie Eilish as the musical guest, SNL is kicking off the week with the midweek sketch waiting for you above. And it's clear from the start that Keaton's ready to get into the SNL ring – at least he thought he was. Also, make sure to pay attention to Keaton's intro – we have a feeling someone might've gotten the wrong resume.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2nd. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

