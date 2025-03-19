Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm Set to Host Next 3 Shows

After an amazing effort by Lady Gaga as host and musical guest, NBC's Saturday Night Live has been taking some time off – that's right, there isn't a new episode this weekend, either. But the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series will be back before the end of the month – and SNL has an impressive lineup of hosts and musical guests on tap for three new shows in a row. March 29th: host Mikey Madison and musical guest Morgan Wallen; April 5th: host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John & Brandi Carlile; April 12th: host Jon Hamm and musical guest Lizzo.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

