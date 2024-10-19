Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Pregame: Keaton Cut For Time; Billie Eilish, McKinnon Shine

SNL 50 Pregame: This week, two 2015 Michael Keaton "Cut For Time" sketches and a wonderful sketch with Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish.

With only hours to go until host Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and musical guest Billie Eilish take to the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the fourth episode of the late-night sketch comedy and music series' milestone 50th season, we're taking a look into both of their SNL's pasts. For Keaton, this will be his fourth time hosting – one show away from getting that "Five-Timers" jacket. Keaton previously hosted during Season 8 (October 30, 1982, with musical guest The New Joe Jackson Band), Season 18 (November 14, 1992, with musical guest Morrissey), and Season 40 (April 4, 2015, with musical guest Carly Rae Jepsen). Eilish was a musical guest during Season 45 (September 28, 2019, with host Woody Harrelson) and Season 49 (December 16, 2023, with host Kate McKinnon) and served double duty as host and musical guest during Season 47 (December 11, 2021). For this weekend's SNL 50 Pregame, we're taking a look at two Cut For Time sketches from Keaton's 2015 run that you might've missed, followed by a look back at an excellent sketch that brought out the best in both McKinnon and Eilish:

In the first 2015 Cut For Time sketch, Toby (Keaton) is the host of a "Children's Show" that includes a talking chair (Beck Bennett), clock (Pete Davidson), and jukebox (Kyle Mooney). If you're already getting a sense that things aren't right, well… you're right. In the second sketch, the owner of a sporting goods store (Keaton) enlists his wife, Janine (Aidy Bryant), to star in all of the "Sporting Goods Commercials":

When we learned that McKinnon would be hosting with Eilish as the musical guest, we were hoping for another sketch team-up, and "Whiskers R We" was exactly the kind of oddly sweet holiday heartstring-tugger we wanted. I especially appreciated how the cats and a slew of great name puns didn't overshadow the personal story between Barbara DeDrew (McKinnon) and Paw-bree Hep-Purrn (Eilish). I thought they might go in the direction of them having crushes on each other, but the mother/daughter implication was a much better call – a sketch that stays with you and you want to see more of…

Saturday Night Live Season 50: Michael Keaton & Billie Eilish

Here's a look back at Keaton and SNL's cast and writers running through the show during the official read-thru on Wednesday night. In addition, you'll find the midweek sketch as well as the on-stage promos with SNL star Chloe Fineman joining Keaton and Eilish:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2nd. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!