SNL 50 Promos: Walton Goggins Faces "The Role of a Lifetime" & More

Check out this week's SNL promos, with host Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) and musical guest Arcade Fire joined by SNL star Ego Nwodim.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live back this weekend with the season's penultimate episode, it was time for host Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire to join SNL star Ego Nwodim for Thursday's on-stage promos. First up, Goggins realizes that being himself is truly the role of a lifetime (and it's freaking everyone out). Following that, Goggins is left with the distinct feeling that the band and Nwodim aren't as familiar with his work as he thought. Finally, a little name confusion ends with a walk-off…

And here's a look at how things went for Goggins and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

