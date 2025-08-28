Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Heidi Gardner Reportedly Departing Series After 8 Seasons

Big changes to NBC's Saturday Night Live continue ahead of Season 51, with reports that Heidi Gardner is departing SNL after eight seasons.

With reports that more announcements could still be on the way, sources are saying that Heidi Gardner will also be departing NBC's Saturday Night Live ahead of the show's 51st season (set for October 4th) after eight seasons with the long-running sketch comedy and music series. With SNL set to return in less than two months, EP Lorne Michaels previously shared that there would be some profound changes heading into the 51st season, and that we would start getting announcements this week. Gardner joins writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow, and featured player Emil Wakim as those not returning to SNL.

"I won't be returning to 'SNL' next year," Wakim shared on Instagram earlier this week about his departure. "It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I'm so grateful for my time there," Wakim added. Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text of the caption accompanying it:

i won't be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i'm so grateful for my time there. i was at six flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life. every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life. i was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. here's to making more art without compromise. onwards and upwards

love u

emil ♥️

