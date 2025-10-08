Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Host Amy Poehler Knows The New Cast All Too Well (Or Not?)

SNL host Amy Poehler made it clear that she knows exactly who Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska are. Or maybe not...

With host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat helping NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 kick off on a strong note, SNL is back this weekend with host Amy Poehler (SNL Icon, Parks and Recreation) and musical guest Role Model. That brings us to the midweek sketch (above), with Poehler taking some time to get to know some new faces around Studio 8H: Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. Actually, it seems that she knows the trio all too well… or maybe not at all? Check out the promo/sketch above to see how a wrong turn on the way to a mammogram led to this…

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!