SNL 51 Host Bad Bunny Makes It Clear: He Knows What He's Doing

It's animal names, the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, and more in promos for NBC's SNL Season 51, with Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Chloe Fineman.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live kicking off Season 51 this weekend with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat, we've gone from the welcome video to the midweek sketch (with Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez) to a look at the SNL team during the first official read-thru for the season. That brings us to Thursday night, which means it's time for the Studio 8H promos, with SNL star Chloe Fineman joining our host and musical guest. First up, Fineman tries to join in on the "animal kingdom" name game, with pretty rough results. Following that, Bad Bunny gives us the vibe that the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show might be preoccupying his mind a bit more than SNL. But for the last one, it's not so much the premise that matters as much as what appears to be Fineman's bit of improv at the end, which completely sells it.

And don't forget that after this weekend, Oct. 11th sees SNL icon Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, with Oct. 18th bringing Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest. Now, here's a look back at Wednesday night's read-thru:

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

