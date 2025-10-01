Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Midweek Sketch: It's Like Bad Bunny Never Left (Seriously)

In the first midweek sketch of SNL Season 51, we see just how much at home host Bad Bunny feels around Studio 8H. Maybe a little too much at home...

Article Summary SNL Season 51 launches with Bad Bunny as host (with Doja Cat as musical guest) in a hilarious midweek sketch.

Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernandez joke how Bad Bunny feels right at home at Studio 8H—maybe too at home!

Lorne Michaels discusses show changes, cast turnover, and SNL's adaptation for younger audiences and TikTok.

Amy Poehler and Role Model, plus Sabrina Carpenter as double-duty host, are set for upcoming October episodes.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live set to kick open the doors of Studio 8H with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat this weekend, we've got our first midweek sketch for Season 51. In the promo above, Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernandez discuss how it's great to have Bad Bunny back, and how it feels like he never left. Well, let's just say that feeling is much more of a reality than either of them realize – as you're about to see. And don't forget that after this weekend, Oct. 11th sees SNL icon Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, with Oct. 18th bringing Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest.

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

