SNL 51: PDD's Marshall, Brennan, Culhane, Patterson & Slowikowska Cast

Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska have joined the SNL cast ahead of Season 51.

After last week brought the departures of writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim, NBC's Saturday Night Live announced five new additions to the cast. First, Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall has joined the cast (with Martin Herlihy expected to stay on as a writer and John Higgins departing). In addition, Tommy Brennan (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Jeremy Culhane (Dropout TV, LA's Upright Citizens Brigade), Kam Patterson (Kill Tony), and Veronika Slowikowska (Tires, What We Do in the Shadows) have also joined the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series.

SNL: Walker on Departure Being a Mutual Decision, Working with Lorne

During an interview with Rolling Stone shortly after he announced his departure, Walker offered some insights into his time at SNL, how he's feeling about departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series, and what the future has in store for him. Here are two key takeaways from the interview:

Devon Walker and SNL "Are Both Ready to Turn the Page": [When asked if he left the show by choice] "The big question. To be frank, I guess the best way I put it is like me and the show kind of looked at each other and we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways. I think I felt ready to leave the show, and I think the show felt ready to leave me. I was just ready to do something else. We both felt like it was time. This was such a big-time commitment, and life commitment. There's been a lot of life stuff that I feel like I've had to miss out on. And I felt ready to do a different version of my life. I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page."

Walker on the Best Part of Working with EP Lorne Michaels: "The best part of working with Lorne was probably getting hired by him. It's true. Something about the same guy that handpicked these people that I'm a big fan of — the Will Ferrells, the Sandlers, the Tracy Morgans, the Tina Feys — the same person who decided on these folks, also picked me. To me, that vote of confidence is something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life."

