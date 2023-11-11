Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

SNL Bloopers: Chalamet Wants to Run It Back, Yang Loses It & More

Check out some fun promo bloopers from Saturday Night Live host Timothée Chalamet, musical guest boygenius, and SNL star Bowen Yang.

Jason Momoa and Tate McRae set for next week's Saturday Night Live.

Okay, now this needs to become a new weekly tradition. Tonight, host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and musical guest boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) take the stages of Studio 8H of NBC's Saturday Night Live. That meant that Thursday brought us the on-stage promo – where Chalamet and the band were joined by SNL star Bowen Yang. And a lot was covered in a very short period of time – from Yang's age issues and Chalamet being really glad the SAG-AFTRA strike is over to Baker, Bridgers & Dacus not wanting to be confused with their music. But now, we're looking at the blooper moments we normally don't get to see – from Chalamet wanting to run it back to Yang having their projectile earring found. For what it's worth, that would be a very cool thing to share on Saturdays moving forward…

Here's a look at Chalamet, Yang, and boygenius from this week's on-stage promo – followed by a mini blooper clip showing some of what didn't make the cut:

And here's a look back at Chalamet and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru:

Here's a look at Chalamet, Mikey Day & Sarah Sherman in the SNL midweek sketch, followed by the video red carpet for Chalamet and musical guest boygenius that was rolled out to kick off the week – and don't forget that host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae are on tap for November 18th:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

