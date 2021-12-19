SNL, Bob's Burgers, FOX News & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 Dec 21

The more you see, the less you know/The less you find out as you go/I knew much more then/Than I do now/Neon-heart, day-glow eyes/A city lit by fireflies/They're advertising in the skies/For people like us/And I miss you when you're not around/I'm getting ready to leave the ground/Oh, you look so beautiful tonight/In the city of blinding lights… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to U2 for "City of Blinding Lights" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes NBC's Saturday Night Live announces last-minute SNL changes, Disney+'s Hawkeye gets a new fan, Showtime's Dexter, The CW's Superman & Lois, FOX's Bob's Burgers reportedly bans Jay Johnston, AMC+ & Sky's Gangs of London, AEW CEO Tony Kahn takes on FOX "News," General Hospital's "Vax Jax" spends quality time with Tucker Carlson, Amazon's The Boys offers Vought equal time, Tom Holland and Zendaya talk HBO's Euphoria, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with our review of FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, December 19, 2021:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Anime Final Arc Lands October 2022

Saturday Night Live COVID Changes: No Audience, Limited SNL Cast/Crew

Euphoria: Tom Holland Doesn't Know Why He Hasn't Appeared Yet, Either

The Boys: Ho-Ho-Homelander Helps Celebrate "Toys for Voughts" Success

Hawkeye: Chris Hemsworth's Son Goes Arrows Over Thunderbolts

AEW CEO & BCTV MVP Tony Khan; GH "Vax Jax": Tuck's White "Whine" List

Dexter: New Blood E07 Preview: Dexter Goes from Predator to Protector

Superman & Lois: The Heartfelt Scene That Defined The Man of Steel

Daredevil Netflix Spy Series Treason Taps Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko

Bob's Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Reportedly Banned Over Capitol Riot

Gangs of London Season 2: AMC+ Shares BTS Look, Preview Images

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time with a look at FOX's WWE SmackDown:

WWE SmackDown Recap 12/17: Is Paul Heyman Still In The Bloodline?

