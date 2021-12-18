Daredevil Netflix Spy Series Treason Taps Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko

Netflix has ordered a new spy series titled Treason starring Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, and Oona Chaplin. The series is created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman and will run for six episodes. Charman will write, showrun and exec produce the series. Production is going to happen sometime in 2022. Louise Hooper, who has directed an episode of The Witcher, will direct. This is the second project with Netflix and Charman, who will make his directorial debut with the Halle Berry sci-fi pic The Mothership. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news that the series had been ordered.

Treason Sounds Like It Could Be Interesting

The Netflix drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Treason sounds like it could be an interesting series, but I am not sure about Cox in the title role. It is just a little different than we are used to from him, or at least what I am used to seeing him in. We know from things like the Netflix show Daredevil that he can handle the physical part, and that goes for Kurylenko as well. But can he pull off the spy part? This is one of the reasons people like him though, he is willing to stretch his legs a bit and try something new. I also wonder, because of the creativity behind the show, how much physicality is actually going to be required here. We shall find out more about Treason as it gets into production, I am sure.