Dexter: New Blood E07 Preview: Dexter Goes from Predator to Protector

With only four episodes to go (including this weekend's chapter "Skin of Her Teeth") things are getting fatally tense as Dexter's (Michael C. Hall) two worlds continue exploding upon impact. But before we got to the preview images, overview, and teaser promo, a quick reminder of what Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine had to say about the future of Dexter: New Blood. Emphasizing that the series was built to be self-contained, Levine is sticking with the script that as of right now the popular series return is structured to tell a complete story. "'Dexter' is a limited series and any further discussions of 'Dexter' will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters," Levine explained. "'Dexter' was really designed to have a proper conclusion to the series, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way."

Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 "Skin of Her Teeth": Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector… a role he's not comfortable playing. Meanwhile, Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure. Directed by Sanford Bookstaver, with teleplay by Veronica West & Kirsa Rein and story by Veronica West & Kirsa Rein & Alexandra Salerno.

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, David Magidoff (Officer Teddy Reed), Katy Sullivan (Esther), and episode co-writer Warren Hsu Leonard join executive producer Scott Reynolds for a deeper dive into "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches":

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.