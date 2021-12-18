Gangs of London Season 2: AMC+ Shares BTS Look, Preview Images

Gangs of London became a cult hit when its 1st season hit AMC+ last year after its premiere on Sky One in the UK. Loosely adapted from the obscure Playstation Portable game, producer-director Gareth Evans turned it into a nihilistic action thriller about warring gangs in a mythical London where the highlights of the series were the extended gory fights and shootouts that punctuated the show.

AMC+ today revealed first-look images and a behind-the-scenes teaser of the highly anticipated 2nd season of Gangs of London, which is set to air in 2022. The in-production teaser and first-look images offer unique insight into the world of season two, as the gangs battle to decide who will win the soul of London.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gangs Of London | Series 2 | Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mE1fRlrXQkY)

Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, the second season charts London's map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threaten the city with gangland anarchy. As The Investors step in, a new gang leader is tasked with restoring the status quo. Everyone is just going to sit down to tea and politely talk through their issues and negotiate. Actually, no, it's going to be business as usual: punching, kicking and shootings in faces. That's practically how everyone on this show says hello.

"The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London's map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threaten the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues.

This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?"

Season two will see the return of Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza, and Valene Kane.

Joining the ensemble cast will be Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophète, Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim, all potential candidates for getting kicked or shot in the face.

The award-winning series is created by Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Let the punching, kicking, stabbing, and shooting in faces recommence! Gangs of London Season 1 is streaming on AMC+.