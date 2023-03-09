SNL Cast, Jenna Ortega at Read-Thru; Please Don't Destroy Bloopers Here's the SNL cast & host Jenna Ortega at read-thru; Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy & John Higgins) shares bloopers.

With only three days to go until host Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) and musical guest The 1975 take the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we've got another update that involves Ortega & Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy & John Higgins). But unlike their excellent midweek sketch (see below), the two powerhouses have their own agendas. First up, we have a look at Ortega and the SNL team during the read-thru for this weekend's show. The looks at the SNL team dropped on Wednesday night, while the look at Ortega dropped a little later than usual (a few minutes before this went live).

And here's a look at this week's host in the middle of read-thru:

And here's a look back to last weekend's episode with host Travis Kelce & musical guest Kelsea Ballerini for a look at some of the best bloopers from Please Don't Destroy's "Self-Defense" sketch:

In the following look back at the midweek sketch, Ortega appreciates what Please Don't Destroy came up with as an SNL promo idea, but she's not looking to go the "'Wednesday' dance" route again. Except… well… let's just say that the trio was really hoping that Ortega would say yes. Here's a look at this week's SNL midweek sketch, followed by a look back at the week so far:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome/intro video for Ortega and The 1975 from Tuesday, with a look at Ortega during read-thru most likely coming our way later on today:

