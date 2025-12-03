Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast & Writers, Host Melissa McCarthy Check In From Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Melissa McCarthy and the SNL cast and writers checked in from read-thru on Wednesday night. Here's a look!

After getting a chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host Melissa McCarthy join SNL stars Ashley Padilla and Ben Marshall for the midweek sketch earlier today (which you can check out above), it was time to get down to business. That means the read-thru, and we're getting a look at McCarthy, and the SNL cast and writers, hard at work on this weekend's return show.

Don't forget that host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen are set for December 13th, with the midseason finale featuring host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher on December 20th. Now, here's a look at the crew get the show together for the weekend:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

