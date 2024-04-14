Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, papyrus, ryan gosling, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut for Time: "Papyrus 2" Gives Ryan Gosling's Steven Some Closure

NBC's Saturday Night Live released a very special "SNL Cut for Time" earlier today - Papyrus 2, a follow-up to Ryan Gosling's 2017 sketch.

With host Ryan Gosling & musical guest Chris Stapleton taking the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live headed into its two-week "break" (returning May 4th with host & musical guest Dua Lipa) with a strong show that still has social media buzzing. Unfortunately, not every sketch was able to make it to our screens – but when we're talking about something as special as Papyrus 2 (penned by original SNL sketch writer Julio Torres), special considerations will be made. At the end of Saturday night's episode, we got word that a sequel to the popular 2017 filmed sketch would be released online as a "Cut for Time" sketch. In the original sketch, we meet Gosling's Steven – who becomes obsessed with James Cameron's use of the Papyrus font for his "Avatar" logo.

Seven years later, during a visit to the dentist, Steven finds himself watching Avatar: The Way Of Water – but it's okay because it doesn't look like Cameron used the same font. But Steven's relief takes a horrific turn when he realizes that the sequel is still using the Papyrus font – except the designer "just put it in bold." What follows is a descent into madness as Steven begins to see the Papyrus font everywhere – forcing a confrontation between Steven and former SNL cast member Kyle Mooney's Logo Title Design Specialist Jacob Crone by using a woman (Sarah Sherman) for her access to him. We don't want to spoil how things end up – but we will say that there is a "family revelation" that offers a better perspective of Steven's backstory.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

