SNL: Emil Wakim Announces He Won't Be Returning for Season 51

NBC's Saturday Night Live featured player Emil Wakim announced on social media that he won't be returning to SNL for Season 51.

NBC's Saturday Night Live's Emil Wakim will not be returning for the long-running sketch comedy and music series's 51st season, with the featured player taking to social media to make the announcement. With SNL set to return on October 4th, EP Lorne Michaels previously shared that there would be some profound changes heading into the 51st season, and that we would start getting announcements this week. Earlier this week, comedians and writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim announced that they would be departing ahead of the new season. On Tuesday, SNL star Devon Walker also announced his departure, a year after being promoted to a cast member ahead of the milestone 50th season, ending his three-season run.

"I won't be returning to 'SNL' next year," the comedian shared on Instagram. "It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I'm so grateful for my time there," Wakim added. Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text of the caption accompanying it:

i won't be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i'm so grateful for my time there. i was at six flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life. every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life. i was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. here's to making more art without compromise. onwards and upwards

love u

emil ♥️

