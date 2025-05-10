Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Walton Goggins Wants Us to Know He's Got This (He Hopes)

With only hours to go before the show's kick-off, NBC's SNL host Walton Goggins wants us to know that he's got this (he hopes).

We're down to two. After tonight's show with host Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire and next week's show with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny, NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 will officially be in the television history books. After a winning midweek sketch and on-stage promos with SNL star Ego Nwodim, we've been having good vibes about what tonight could bring (plus, it's been a helluva news week for the cold open). But with only a few hours left, Goggins is checking in to let us know that he's pumped, listening to Al Green, and that he's got this (he hopes).

"SNL… I got this… I hope I got this!" Goggins wrote as the caption to his Instagram video, showing Goggins getting himself psyched for tonight's show:

And here's a look at how things went for Goggins and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

