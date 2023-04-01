SNL Jokes About Personal Life Made Pete Davidson Feel Like A "Loser" Pete Davidson explained on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast how SNL jokes made about his life made him feel like a "f***ing loser."

With only a few hours to go until Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) & musical guest Lil Yachty take the stages of Studio 8H for tonight's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're getting a chance to check in with recent SNL alum Pete Davidson (Peacock's Bupkis) as he shares his thoughts on what it was like being a cast member while also be the subject of some of the show's jokes based on news accounts of his personal life. "When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you, and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark [and] the show just made fun of you, so why [is the audience] going to laugh at you? They just dogged you," Davidson shared with Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast. "And you're like, 'I'm a f***ing loser, man.," Davidson added.

Saturday Night Live: A Week with Quinta Brunson & Lil Yachty

Not only do we have Brunson & Lil Yachty's on-stage promo ahead of this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, but we have one that comes with a "first." In this case, it's SNL cast member Sarah Sherman's first SNL promo – and it's really starting to show. Following that, Sherman has an April-themed revelation that could end up keeping her away from the show for a very long time. Finally, Sherman sharing how much she's enjoyed working with Brunson all week turns into a moment where real life & screen life get a bit blurred.

So with that in mind, here's a look at Brunson, Sherman & Lil Yachty with this week's on-stage promo, followed by a look back at how the week's been so far:

And here's a look back to Wednesday night, as we checked in on how things were going with this week's SNL read-thru:

And don't forget that April 8th brings SNL alum Molly Shannon & musical guest the Jonas Brothers, with April 15th bringing host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G. Now, here's a look back at Brunson & Kearney's midweek sketch from Wednesday:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.