SNL Musical Guest Lizzo Makes 2 Trump-Related "Fashion" Statements

Along with a pair of killer performances, SNL musical guest Lizzo had a couple of Trump-related "fashion" statements to make last night.

Whatever you might think about this season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series hasn't been pulling its punches since POtuS Donald Trump made his way back into The White House. In fact, it's been the opposite – with the SNL team sharpening their satirical knives every week as they tee off on the latest round of Trump's atrocities. Between "Weekend Update," the Easter-themed Cold Open, and an epic mashup between the Trump family and administration and HBO's The White Lotus, this weekend's show (with host Jon Hamm and musical guest Lizzo) kept the vibe going strong – so much so that we nearly missed the "fashionable" statements that Lizzo was making. During a medley of "Love in Real Life" and "Still Bad," Lizzo was seen wearing a shirt that read, "Tariffied" – seemingly, a reference to the tariffs that Trump has been rolling out that crushing the U.S. economy. At the end of the night, during the "goodnights," Lizzo is wearing a shirt that reads, "Black Women Were Right" – a double reference to the warnings about Trump that VP Kamala Harris offered during her campaign and the overwhelming percentage of Black women voters who campaigned and voted for VP Harris because they knew the dangers that Trump would unleash with a second term.

Here's a look at Hamm, Lizzo, and the SNL cast during the show's "goodnight," with Lizzo making sure viewers at home didn't miss the point of her t-shirt's message:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

