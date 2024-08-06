Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, maya rudolph, nbc, saturday night live, snl, steve martin, tim waltz

SNL Needs Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris & Steve Martin's Gov. Walz

We're putting it out there, SNL and EP Lorne Michaels. Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris with Steve Martin's Gov. Tim Walz for Season 50.

Now that Vice-President and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate, it's time to get to those debates – assuming Donald Trump and J.D. Vance stop running away from them. One thing Trump and Vance won't be able to run away from is NBC's Saturday Night Live. With this being an election year and the show's milestone 50th season, you know EP Lorne Michaels and SNL's writers are going to have some plans in play. In fact, we learned late last month that SNL icon and comedy goddess Maya Rudolph will reprise her take on VP Harris through the final run of the 2024 Presidential campaign. With Waltz now in play, we humbly offer Steve Martin (Onlu Murders in the Building) – no stranger to SNL by any means (and that's an understatement) – to portray Walz.

SNL: Looking Back at Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris

During Season 45 (September 28, 2019), Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke (Alex Moffat), Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson), Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at CNN's Impeachment Town Hall during the "DNC Town Hall" sketch:

During Season 45 (November 23, 2019), Presidential candidates Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Cory Booker (Redd), Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Tom Steyer (Will Ferrell), Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Tulsi Gabbard (Cecily Strong) Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Harrelson) and Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at MSNBC's "2020 Democratic Debate" (also the name of the sketch):

During Season 45 (December 21, 2019), 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Amy Klobuchar (Dratch), Bernie Sanders (David), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis) and Michael Bloomberg (Armisen) face off in a debate. Though we get an appearance from Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, it's Rudolph who steals the show one more time: "Look, when [Trump] gets to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he's going to wish he'd never heard my name. It's pronounced 'Kamala.' It rhymes with 'Pamela.' It ain't Camilla Cabello, it's just Kamala."

During Season 46 (October 3, 2020), Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Here's a look at the intro video for Carrey's Joe Biden and Rudolph's Harris ahead of their SNL appearance on October 3, 2020 (with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion). Following that, we have an intro for Rudolph heading into the October 10, 2020, SNL show (with host Bill Burr and musical guest Morgan Wallen).

From SNL Season 46 (with Jack Harlow as host), Rudolph's VP Harris husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short) host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner. During that same season (with Bill Burr as host), Susan Page (McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Rudolph) and VP Mike Pence (Bennett):

