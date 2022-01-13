SNL: "New Bowen Yang" Only Goes So Far; Bleachers Needs A New Name

After a COVID-19 exposure forced rapper Roddy Ricch to back out and pop band Bleachers to take his place, things seem to be back to running "normal-ish" for host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Schmigadoon!) and NBC's Saturday Night Live heading into this weekend's return episode. After yesterday's check-in with the read-thru, we've got DeBose, Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang on hand for the on-stage promo:

In the first promo, DeBose and Antonoff compliment Yangs on his new hair and his "new you"- until they learn that the "new" only goes so far. While in the second promo, DeBose and Yang break an unexpected truth to Antonoff about his band's name:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ariana DeBose and Jack Antonoff Ask Bowen Yang About His New Look – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzHdU8a-uDQ)

