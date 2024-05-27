Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Offers Look at How "Scooby-Doo" Sketch Came Together (VIDEO)

SNL "Behind The Sketch" looks at how Jake Gyllenhaal, Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Day & Sarah Sherman-starring "Scooby-Doo" came together.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live having recently wrapped its 49th season, we're starting a new series of posts that will run between now and when milestone Season 50 kicks off this fall. In "SNL Second-Guessing," we're looking back at a sketch from the most recent season that either deserves reconsideration or more attention – with the first edition focusing on Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang in "Moulin Rouge." But for this go-around, the spotlight shines on the SNL season finale with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter -specifically, the Gyllenhaal, Carpenter, Mikey Day, and Sarah Sherman-starring "Scooby-Doo" sketch. Before we remind you why it worked so well, SNL is taking us behind the scenes at how the whole thing came together with another edition of "Behind The Sketch."

In "Scooby-Doo," we see Gyllenhaal's Fred, Carpenter's Daphne, Day's Shaggy, and Sherman's Velma, and an animated Scooby-Doo taking down yet another big bad who would've gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids. Of course, it's not "The Shadow Phantom" doing all the bad stuff – as the expected unmasking shows. In fact, we even see how he was able to pull it off – with Shaggy showing the bookcase that swung open to a secret pathway and Velma pointing out the system of pulleys and wires he used to get around. And yet, Fred can't help but feel like there might be another shocking reveal to be had. Yeah, um… let's just say that there wasn't.

The next thing we know, we've got something that looks like it came out of Eli Roth's Hostel, as Daphne recommends putting the face in rice to save it – right before Scoob decides to try to make a meal out of it. From there, we shift to what vibes like Final Destination as Shaggy gets his arm decapitated by the fake bookcase, and Velma literally loses her head after she forgets about the exposed wire. Thankfully, Kenan Thompson's police officer shows up to save the day – until Fred makes the point perfectly clear that he would prefer there be no eyewitnesses over actually getting some help. To make that happen, he needs Daphne to swear (at gunpoint) that they're on the same page – but it's Scooby who answers his question. We will save that last part for you to check out for yourselves – as well as who the segment was for.

