SNL Offers Mocking Cold Open "Pledge of Allegiance" to Trump (VIDEO)

SNL mocked pledging allegiance to Trump in a much-needed cold open that included the SNL cast, Dana Carvey as Elon Musk, and much more.

Last week's Saturday Night Live was all about Maya Rudolph's "VP Kamala Harris" meeting up with the real VP Kamala Harris during a cold open that attracted a ton of attention just three days before America was asked to choose between democracy & freedom and fascism. Well, as we all know by now, a large chunk of U.S. voters decided that they wanted to give fascism a try for a few years. While we're expecting the "buyer's remorse" to kick in with Trump voters by Summer 2025 when mass deportations are in full swing, a gallon of milk starts costing $13.99, and we're staring down the next pandemic, in the here-and-now, everyone has been wondering how NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series would address the impending "newish" world order. Earlier today, we made the case for SNL going all-in as a Saturday night voice of the resistance and how that was needed more than ever. So, what direction did the Bill Burr-hosted (with Mk.gg as the musical guest) post-election show go?

The cold open kicked off with Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Kenan Thompson rattling off all of the things that Trump did – before joking that they were all in favor of Trump this whole time. The four were joined by Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, and Colin Jost (who made sure to throw Michael Che under the bus) – who all took turns "praising" Trump (and sacrificing featured cast members Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline for not being loyal. James Austin Johnson is now a "Sexy Trump," and Dana Carvey now has an Elon Musk impression – and it all ended with a rousing take on The Village People's "YMCA."

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

