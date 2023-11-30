Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: emma stone, nbc, preview, sarah sherman, saturday night live, snl

SNL Promo: Fashion Swap, Noah Kahan Pun Game & Then Things Get Weird

Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman joined host Emma Stone (The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan for this week's SNL on-stage promo.

If you want us to be a big fan of your on-stage promo, one of the best ways to start is to have NBC's Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman join you. That's exactly who upcoming host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) & musical guest Noah Kahan had for theirs. In the first SNL promo, Sherman proposes a fashion swap with Stone – which leads to a fashion truth for Sherman. Following that, Sherman goes the pun route with Kahan's name – to mixed results. Finally, Sherman reveals to Stone that they're both "five-timers"… but that's definitely where the similarities end.

And don't forget that on December 9th, Adam Driver is set to host – joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Following that, the midseason wraps on December 16th with host & SNL icon Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish. Now, here's a look at Stone, Kahan, and Sherman with the on-stage promo:

And here's a look back to Wednesday night's read-thru with Stone and the SNL cast:

And here's Stone from her midweek sketch as she reveals the secret to comedy – kinda?

Earlier this week, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – along with a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

Following the clip below, we have a look back at the teaser for this weekend's SNL and more:

Here's a look at SNL's welcome video for Stone & Kahan, formally introducing this week's host & musical guest to the world:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

