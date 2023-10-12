Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl, trailer

SNL Promo: Kenan Thompson Pete Davidson, Ice Spice… And The Devil?

It's The Devil, a son's love for his mother, and some ego-bruising in this week's SNL promos with Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson & Ice Spice.

With only days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off Season 49 with host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, it's time for our favorite part of every lead-in week. Yup, the on-set promos that feature the host, musical guest, and one or more SNL cast members. For this go-around, Kenan Thompson joins the duo for three promos – each one telling us a lot more about them than this weekend's show. Like how Thompson may have made a deal with The Devil (and not a Times Square Elmo) to stay 25 years old forever. Or how Davidson learns that he's not Thompson's favorite rapper. Or how Davidson's bond with his mom can be a pretty good "wingman" sometimes…

Here's a look at Davidson, Ice Spice, and Thompson during this week's on-stage promo for this weekend's season-opener – followed by a look back at the week so far:

And here's a look back at the first official read-thru for Season 49 – kicking off with a look at the cast in action and then followed by an image of an all-smiles Davidson:

In the following midweek sketch from Wednesday, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman compared notes on what they did during the strike (yup, one of them caught up on Suits) before running into Davidson. Yup, he's been living in Studio 8H while his apartment is under construction. But when Yang & Fineman remind him of the rule about being in the studio, we learn just how much Davidson understands how the hosting game gets played…

And here's a look back at the first official SNL welcome video for the 49th season – and don't forget we have Bad Bunny serving as both the host and musical guest on October 21st (with our fingers crossed that we get a new episode for Halloween weekend):

