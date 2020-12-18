SNL Promos: Kristen Wiig Has Interesting Direct Line to Santa & More

So far, NBC's Saturday Night Live has given us an announcement video welcoming host/SNL alum Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) and musical guest Dua Lipa to Studio 8H this weekend's year-ending holiday episode. Then, viewers got a chance to check out Wiig in the middle of a table read for the long-running sketch comedy/music series. Now it's time for our personal favorite: the "live" promos- and when you're a comedic powerhouse like Wiig, you get three promos because that's how life should be.

In the first, SNL cast member Kate McKinnon, Wiig, and Lipa warn anyone thinking about not watching the episode that they're going to let Santa know- and Wiig has an interesting direct like to Claus. In the second clip, Lipa's like us: Wiig and McKinnon are trying way too hard to convince us that it's a "wonderful time of the year." Finally, McKinnon takes a second to get the two caught up on what's been going down since they were last there in the most basic way possible.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

