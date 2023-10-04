Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

SNL Returns Oct. 14th: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice; Oct. 21st: Bad Bunny

Well, it looks like all of that speculation over when NBC's Saturday Night Live would kick off Season 49 can be put to rest because SNL is returning a week from this Saturday for the first of at least two new episodes. October 14th sees SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, while October 21st brings Bad Bunny as host & musical guest/ In addition, we learned that Chloe Troast has joined the cast. And in case anyone is wondering about any issues with the ongoing actors' strike, SAG-AFTRA released a statement to its union members giving SNL its blessings.

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the message to SAG-AFTRA members began earlier today. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order." Now, here's a look at the Troast being announced as the newest cast member:

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations. The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order. The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done. Our members are also subject to a "No Strike Clause" in the Network Code Collective Bargaining Agreement. This means our performers agree not to strike during the term of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and to show up to work during this term (the Network Code runs through June 30, 2024). By not showing up to work, our performers can be held in breach of contract and the Union is prohibited from advising them not to work. It is important to recognize that SAG-AFTRA is fighting against the studios and not members who are required to go to work every day under other union contracts or personal service agreements. We stand with our union siblings across the industry as we also recognize our obligations under federal labor law."

