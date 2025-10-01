Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 51 Cast & Writers, Bad Bunny Check In From First Read-Thru

With Season 51 kicking off this weekend, check out SNL host Bad Bunny and members of the cast and writing team during tonight's read-thru.

Earlier today, NBC's Saturday Night Live continued down the road to this weekend, when host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat will help kick off the 51st season. In the midweek sketch, Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernandez discussed how it's been great to have Bad Bunny back – even though it felt like he never left. Wanna guess where that goes? Now, we're getting a chance to check out our host, as well as new and returning cast members and writers, during tonight's show read-thru, which you can check out below. And don't forget that after this weekend, Oct. 11th sees SNL icon Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, with Oct. 18th bringing Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest.

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!