Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Star Devon Walker Announces Departure Ahead of Season 51

Devon Walker announced on social media that he was departing NBC's Saturday Night Live ahead of SNL's Season 51 return on October 4th.

NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels shared that there would be some serious changes heading into the long-running sketch comedy and music series' 51st season, and that we would start getting announcements this week. Previously, comedians and writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim announced that they would be departing ahead of the show's October 4th return. Now, SNL star Devon Walker has also confirmed his departure, a year after being promoted to a cast member ahead of the milestone 50th season, ending a three-season run.

"To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of 'em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they're not. That's the deal. You know what it is when you sign up. Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a fucked up lil family," Walker shared.

"More than anything, I'm just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. Niggas really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 Rock. It's a beautiful thing, Also, I looked cake up in that picture and I feel like it's important for people to know what I got going on. Anyway, I'm 'bout to go to Japan. When I get back I'm tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y'all staying hydrated and getting some money today," he added. Here's a look at Walker's post, with this serving as his follow-up Instagram Stories response:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!