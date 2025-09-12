Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Star Ego Nwodim Departing Ahead of Season 51 After 7 Seasons

Despite reports that the Season 51 cast was set, Ego Nwodim took to social media to announce she was departing SNL after seven seasons.

Heading into this week, all reports were that NBC's Saturday Night Live had finalized its cast for Season 51 ahead of the show's return on October 4th. Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang were set to return, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. Sadly, that wouldn't be the case, with Nwodim announcing that she is departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series after seven seasons. Nwodim joins fellow cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim, who are also not returning for the upcoming season.

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always," Nowdim shared on social media – here's a look:

"Pretty wild," Fineman shared with Extra earlier this week about the SNL changes heading into Season 51 (before Nwodim announced that they would not be returning). "Some shocking stuff. A little heartbreak, sadness. I haven't fully processed anything, but I will say the show has such a turnover." She added, "I'm going into my seventh year. I've, like, done it. You always experience [turnover], but these people stay in your lives." Sharing that she's "excited for the new people," Fineman noted the size of Season 51's cast and joked about the ages of some of them. "It's so many people. When I saw how young the new cast is, I immediately got a laser. I felt like I was in 'Death Becomes Her.' I was like, 'Oh my God," she said.

As for what the new season could offer, Fineman shared that she's been thinking about her impressions. "Everyone's like, 'Do the mom with a thousand texts on Netflix [Kendra Licari from Netflix's Unknown Number: The High School Catfish].' And I'm sure I'll do that, but by the time we go back in, like a month, what's relevant right now will completely change," Fineman explained. "But I'm excited for some of those political people." Check out the interview with Fineman that we have waiting for you above, with the SNL star adding that she wouldn't mind a chance at impersonating Melania Trump.

