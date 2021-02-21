Things aren't slowing down heading into tonight's live episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Earlier, we learned that Nick Jonas would be pulling double-duty as hosting and performer on the February 27 SNL episode. Then, viewers got to check out another promo with host Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, Dungeon & Dragons), musical guest Bad Bunny, and SNL's Melissa Villaseñor (you can check those out in a minute). Now, Page is getting a profile video that answers the question, "C'mon, you think that dude could make eating a bowl of cereal sexy, don't you?". Following that, Bad Bunny checks in from Studio 8H with only hours to go.

First up, get ready for Page to seduce you with a spoon, followed by Bad Bunny posting live from New York on Saturday night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

Here's a look back at the promo that was released earlier this week for tonight's episode, with Page and Villaseñor feeling inspired by Bad Bunny to try a different take on their names. Following that, Bad Bunny speaks for millions when it comes to the difference between Page and Villaseñor's British accents:

Tonight. Please make haste. pic.twitter.com/ZLl3nkttIK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 20, 2021

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.