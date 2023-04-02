Snoop Dogg Saves WrestleMania After Shane McMahon's Shocking Return Snoop Dogg saves the day 🙌 after Shane McMahon gets injured! 😲 Read The Chadster's unbiased review of the greatest match in WrestleMania history! 🤩

Hey there, wrestling fans! The Chadster here, and thank you for choosing The Chadster's WrestleMania Goes Hollywood coverage over those biased, pro-AEW websites! Auughh man! So unfair! Tragedy struck tonight when Shane McMahon got injured at the worst possible moment. But The Chadster won't let Tony Khan's sick obsession with him ruin the greatest night in the history of professional wrestling! 🤼‍♂️

As The Miz and Snoop Dogg came to the ring to announce the attendance, Miz complained about Snoop booking him into a match last night. So, Snoop brought out Shane McMahon for a WrestleMania return! 🌟 But disaster struck when Shane injured his knee before the fight could start. What could've been a catastrophe was saved by Snoop Dogg's quick thinking! 🧠

Snoop Dogg heroically stepped in, punching The Miz and grabbing the microphone. He then delivered another punch and an elbow drop to secure the pin. This was the greatest wrestling match of all time, and The Chadster was honored to witness it! And The Chadster now forgives Snoop Dogg for wrestling in AEW that time. He more than made up for it here. AEW could never hope to do anything that compares to this! 😤

But wait! The Chadster is pretty sure he saw Tony Khan sneaking away from the ring during this match. Did he grease the mat to sabotage Shane?! 😠 Or has Tony Khan tormented The Chadster so much that he's now seeing him in places where he isn't? The Chadster plans to review the footage frame-by-frame after the match. 🕵️‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Tony Khan needs to stop being obsessed with The Chadster and destroying his life! 😡

Stay tuned, wrestling fans, for more WrestleMania Sunday coverage from the ONLY unbiased wrestling journalist around! 🙌

