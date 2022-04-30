Snoopy Presents: To Mom (And Dad), With Love: Apple TV+ Shares Trailer

Ahead of the premiere of the all-new Mother's Day special To Mom (And Dad), With Love, on Friday, May 6, Apple TV+ revealed the official trailer for the new original special, which is based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Clay Kaytis and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

To Mom (And Dad), With Love is a sweet Mother's Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it's just a reminder that she didn't grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes and that Mother's Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock's long-lost mom.

A sweet reminder of helping friends, what a mom truly is, and how adorable Woodstock are just some of the themes included in the trailer and special To Mom (And Dad), With Love. The special arrives on Apple TV+ on May 6th, 2022. It joins other "Snoopy Presents" specials on Apple TV+, such as It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy in Space. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Peanuts special or even your favorite character from the series!