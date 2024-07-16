Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, preview, season 4, snowpiercer

Snowpiercer Final Season Sneak Peek: New Beginning or Tragic End?

Check out a new sneak peek at the epic final season of AMC's Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly-starring Snowpiercer.

With only days to go until the epic final season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly-starring Snowpiercer gets underway, AMC has released a new sneak peek at what's to come. Melanie (Connelly) is leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety. Meanwhile, Layton (Diggs) leads the others on Big Alice – choosing to venture into the unknown, outside world of New Eden. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that their worlds are going to collide again. For this go-around, the tone and vibe are quite a bit different for Layton and his group – dare we say hopeful? Then again, there is that expression about things tending to be calm before a storm…

Here's the latest sneak peek that was released, followed by the previously released special look extended preview – with the fourth & final season of AMC & AMC+'s Snowpiercer set to pull into the station on July 21st:

In addition, here's a look at the official overview for the season premiere, "Snakes In The Garden," giving us a better sense of how much time has passed: "Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality." Earlier this month, we were also treated to a new image gallery for the fourth season – here's a look:

Along with Diggs, Bean, and Connelly, the series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. In addition, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) have joined the cast for the upcoming season. Executive producers for the fourth season include Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements & Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun & Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

