So Long, Showbuzz Daily, and Goodbye Public Cable Ratings Charts

Following several weeks of difficulties after technical issues shut down their ability to post updates to the site, Mitch Salem and Mitch Metcalf have shut down Showbuzz Daily. Wrestling fans are familiar with the site and its daily ratings charts for network television and cable, but they may not have known that Showbuzz Daily is the only site to provide that kind of data to the general public, which is normally locked behind exorbitant subscription fees from Neilsen. Other sites have and will continue to get and publish ratings data for individual shows, particularly wrestling shows, but at this time, there's no replacement for the service Showbuzz Daily provided, which offered detailed demographic ratings and viewership for the Top 200 shows on cable every night.

The front page of Showbuzz Daily, which ceased updating in May.
Salem and Metcalf posted the following update to the site's Twitter account:

It's sad news for wrestling fans who like to compare the performance of their favorite shows against the rest of the cable landscape, but it's also a blow to transparency in the television industry. Unless you are paid by Fox to promote the perenially ratings-challenged WWE, in which case, in a really weird flex, you apparently think that's actually a good thing.

Thanks for the good times, Showbuzz Daily. Now: who will emerge to fill the void, and how soon can it happen?

