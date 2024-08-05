Posted in: Hulu, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, season 4, solar opposites, the wall, trailer

Solar Opposites: "The Wall" S05 Trailer Ventures Into "The Backyard"

With Mike McMahan & Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites returning on August 12th, the trailer for "The Wall" Season 5 teases life in... The Backyard!

As far as big news announcements go, San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) did well by EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites. Along with a Season 5 official trailer and a key art poster, the word came down that the adult animated series would be returning for a sixth season and a Season 5 Halloween special later this year. Not too shabby, right? After spending Valentine's Day with us, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are ready to return to Hulu on August 12th – and when they do, it's safe to say that they will have a different perspective on things now that Terry and Korvo tied the knot. Dare we say… "family values"?

But as we all know, there is another world with a story to be told. Now, we have a look at what awaits "The Wall" for the fifth season and what awaits outside of the wall – in The Backyard.

Now, here's a look at where things stood by the end of the fourth season in terms of the main series and "The Wall," as well as the official series and Season 5 overviews – with Hulu's Solar Opposites set to hit Hulu screens on Monday, August 12th (yup, only one week away):

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

