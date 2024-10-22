Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling – Reawakening Movie Recap/Sneak Peek Poster Released

Crunchyroll revealed a poster for Solo Leveling - Reawakening -, the film recap of season one and sneak peek of Season 2 opening in December.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is a feature-length recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience since fans have been hyped for more and as much Solo Leveling as possible. The original hit manhwa is the breakthrough that put Korean comics on the global map in the first place, and now Korean webcomics have nearly as many fans as manga and anime worldwide from reading them on their phones.

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate," which connects this world and another dimension, suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

Director: Shunsuke Nakashig Music: Hiroyuki Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER Character Design: Tomoko Sudo Monster Design: Hirotaka Tokuda Animation Production: A-1 Pictures, with motion graphics by Production I.G Original Story by: Chugong, with illustrations by DUBU Runtime: 116 mins Language: Japanese with English subtitles & English dub Genre: Animated Action Adventure

Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll with season two coming soon.

