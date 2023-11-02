Solo Leveling: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Set for Crunchyroll Anime Theme

Solo Leveling co-creators Chugong and DUBU have both written to fans about the upcoming anime series.

Chugong: About six years ago, when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, "The novel you wrote will become a comic," I bet I'd have told them to stop pulling my leg.

But now, I'm told that it'll be animated?!

Seriously, stop pulling my leg!… But these days, I'm feeling excited and thrilled.

Since I'm still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I'll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day. (lol)

DUBU: Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now.

This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you very much.

Also, please support the animation production team.

If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I'll be very happy.

Crunchyroll will announce the official premiere date for Solo Leveling on their website.