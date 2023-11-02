Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, K-Pop, manhwa, SawanoHiroyuki, Solo Leveling, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Webtoon
Solo Leveling: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Set for Crunchyroll Anime Theme
The upcoming anime adaptation of the hit Korean manhwa Solo Leveling will feature an original theme song by K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
Key Points
- K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform the theme song for Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling anime.
- Solo Leveling is a popular Korean manhwa with 6 million digital readers.
- The anime's opening theme is produced by noted Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano.
- Solo Leveling co-creators Chugong and DUBU have expressed excitement about the anime adaptation.
Solo Leveling is a Korean digital manhwa that has frequently been listed as a series fans would like to see animated most, and now an anime series is set to debut on Crunchyroll this year. Members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (a group under Big Hit Music, the label that is also home to BTS) will lend their voices to the opening theme song (OP) of Solo Leveling, the Korean manhwa that has 6 million readers digitally.
The OP is produced by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] (also known as Hiroyuki Sawano), a renowned Japanese composer, arranger, lyricist, pianist, and music producer who is known for the scores in Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist, and many others.
Solo Leveling co-creators Chugong and DUBU have both written to fans about the upcoming anime series.
Chugong: About six years ago, when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, "The novel you wrote will become a comic," I bet I'd have told them to stop pulling my leg.
But now, I'm told that it'll be animated?!
Seriously, stop pulling my leg!… But these days, I'm feeling excited and thrilled.
Since I'm still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I'll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day. (lol)
DUBU: Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now.
This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you very much.
Also, please support the animation production team.
If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I'll be very happy.
Here's a sample of TOMORROW X TOGETHER:
Crunchyroll will announce the official premiere date for Solo Leveling on their website.