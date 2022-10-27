Sonic Prime Official Teaser: The World He Knows Is About To Shatter

Earlier today, we had a chance to check out a set of character profile key art posters of the main players in Netflix & Sega's upcoming animated series Sonic Prime. The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event in Netflix & Sega's upcoming animated series Sonic Prime. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. With the adventure set to begin on December 15th, we have a new teaser that offers viewers a better sense of everything that's at stake.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for Netflix's Sonic Prime, followed by what we know about the animated series so far:

What We Know About Netflix's Sonic Prime

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service on December 15th, here's a look back at the official teaser, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 24-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of "badnik" robots. It's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview from earlier in the summer, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?