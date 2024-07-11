Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: preview, Spartacus, Spartacus: House of Ashur, starz

Spartacus: House of Ashur: Graham McTavish & More Join Starz Series

Starz & Steven S. DeKnight's Nick Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur is welcoming eight new additions to the cast - here's a look!

It was back in November 2023 when we learned that "Spartacus" creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil) had received a 10-episode series green light from Starz for Spartacus: House of Ashur. Nick Tarabay (The CW's DC's Stargirl) is set to return as the villainous Ashur, the role he originated in the original series – with DeKnight serving as showrunner and executive producer. Earlier today, as part of its TCA Summer Press Event presentation, the cable network announced that Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), and Leigh Gill (Joker).

McTavish's Korris is a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and is now Ashur's Doctore, training the gladiators in Ashur's Ludus. Davis' Achillia is a female gladiator driven to surpass her male counterparts. Vaughan's Hilara is a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur. Baquero's Messia is a house slave in love with Hilara. Webber's Tarchon is a brash and headstrong gladiator. Black's Cossutia is a politician determined to keep Ashur in his place and is constantly plotting his downfall. Shaw-Smith's Viridia is Cossutia's daughter. Gill's Satyrus is the leader of the Brothers Ferox, gladiators from a rival Ludus.

Starz's Spartacus: House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by Tarabay, hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of Starz and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

