Spartacus: House of Ashur SDCC 2025 Full Panel Released by STARZ

STARZ released the full SDCC 2025 panel for Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight's Nick E. Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Liam McIntyre moderates panel with Steven S. DeKnight, stars Nick E. Tarabay and Graham McTavish, and many others.

A new teaser reveals intense alt-history action and high-stakes Roman intrigue.

House of Ashur flips gladiator traditions as Ashur takes charge in a brutal political landscape.

Earlier this weekend, moderator Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Legend of Hercules), who played the title character in Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, was joined by executive producer Steven S. DeKnight and stars Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish (Korris, Ashur's Doctore), Tenika Davis (Achillia, a fierce gladiatrix), Jordi Webber (Tarchon, a brash and headstrong gladiator), Jamaica Vaughan (Hilara, a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur), and Jaime Slater (Cornelia, the ruthless wife of Julius Caesar) for a special San Diego Comic-Con panel to promote STARZ's ten-episode series Spartacus: House of Ashur. With the series set to hit screens this winter, fans were treated to their best look yet at just some of the alt-reality action and intrigue on the way with the release of a new teaser. But if you didn't get a chance to head out to SDCC this weekend, STARZ is giving you a chance to check out the entire panel, released in full on Sunday evening.

What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

The cast for the STARZ series Spartacus: House of Ashur includes Tarabay, Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), Leigh Gill (Joker), Dan Hamill (Love Child), Andrew McFarlane (The Newsreader), Jackson Gallagher (Glitch), Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising), Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street), Arlo Gibson (The Sounds), Cameron Rhodes (Housebound), Evander Brown (The Dead Lands), Graham Vincent (Don't Make Me Go), Louis Hunter (Troy: Fall of a City), Donald Ross (My Life is Murder), and Duane Wichman Evans (Shortland Street).

In addition, Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) returns as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that sets up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of STARZ and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

